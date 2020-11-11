Only CM KCR’s family benefitted in Telangana: Laxman

The National President of BJP OBC Morcha Dr. K. Laxman today said that the family of CM of the state KCR benefitted in separate Telangana state. He alleged that the CM had done justice only to his family in the name of social justice and ignored all other weaker sections of the society. He made these remarks while addressing a meeting of BCs at Nagole.

Speaking on the occasion, Laxman alleged that the CM had not cared for the weaker sections of the society. He said that a chail seller had become the prime minister of the country because he was the leader of the BJP and added that it was possible for any leader in the party. He mocked that a father was the CM of the state in ruling TRS party while his son and nephew were the state ministers. He alleged that the CM had made his daughter K. Kavitha as an MLC through a short cut while mocking that the CM would have made his grand- son either an MLA or MP had he had enough age.

He said that only Kalwakuntla family had been benefitted in the separate Telangana state as against the popular belief that the formation of the separate state would bring joy in the lives of the people of weaker sections of the state. He alleged that the TRS led state government was not caring for the BCs of the state and added that the state government would also not release funds even after making minor allocations. He urged the BCs of the state to teach a lesson to CM KCR in the upcoming GHMC elections. He said that the BJP alone could defeat the ruling TRS party in the state.