May 12, 2021

Political News Telangana

OPPO India Mobiles donated OPPO Band Style to Cyberabad Police

In a bid to render a helping hand and give them safety shield to the on field
officers, OPPO India Mobiles donated 300 OPPO Band Style to Cyberabad Police.
These OPPO Band Style (equipped with Continuous blood oxygen saturation (Sp02) monitoring, 1.1” AMOLED Display and 12 Workout Modes, with Extra Strap (Supports  Android and iOS) bands were handed over to Commissioner of Police ADGP  VC Sajjanar,  in presence of SCSC General Secretary Krishna Yedula and it would be distributed among the frontline officers who have been risking their lives to keep people safe.
VC Sajjanar, appreciated the generosity OPPO India Mobiles team. CP urged the  people to follow the Covid Curefew seriously to avoid the spread of COVID 19 infection.

