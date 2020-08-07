Opposition’s Pragati Bhavan protest a success: CPI

CPI secretary and firmer MLA, Ch Venkat Reddy today claimed that Chalo Pragati Bhavan protest program by left and opposition parties was a success.

The leaders of these parties laid seize to the residence of chief minister in protest against the government failure to prevent Corona cases in the state.

In a statement here he accused the government of failing to conduct more Corona tests. Though police made arrest before the protest began at several locations in the city we succeed in staging protest at Pragati Bhavan, he said.

Venkat Reddy slammed the government for fewer tests and poor facilities in the hospitals. Despite government claims there is an increase in the positive cases.

The police arrested the leaders including Dr K Narayana, Venkat Reddy, Bala Mallesh, J Ranga Reddy, Narsimha Rao, Goverdhan, TD’s L Ramana, TJS Prif Kodandaram CPI Pashya Padma and others.