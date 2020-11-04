OU PG entrance tests to be held from December 1

The entrance tests of PG courses of Osmania University would be held from December 1. The authorities of the university have released a fresh schedule to hold the exams.

In a statement released today, the authorities have said that complete information about the entrance tests could be had by visiting the website www.tscpgcet.com. The authorities had earlier thought to hold the entrance exams from October 31 to November 9 for admission in MA, MCom, MSc, PG diploma and five integrated PG courses.

However the exams were postponed due to the spreading of Covid 19 virus and floods in the city. The OU is holding the entrance tests for universities like satavahana university, palamuru university, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi university, Kakatiya university and JNTU every year. The aspirants of these courses can apply by paying a late fee of ₹500 till November 17 and ₹2000 till November 21.