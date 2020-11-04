20.2 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 5, 2020

Navyamedia
Education Education News

OU PG entrance tests to be held from December 1

0109
Engineering students in Karnataka prefer govt organisations for internship

The entrance tests of PG courses of Osmania University would be held from December 1. The authorities of the university have released a fresh schedule to hold the exams.

             In a statement released today, the authorities have said that complete information about the entrance tests could be had by visiting the website www.tscpgcet.com. The authorities had earlier thought to hold the entrance exams from October 31 to November 9 for admission in MA, MCom, MSc, PG diploma  and five integrated PG courses.

            However the exams were postponed due to the spreading of Covid 19 virus and floods in the city. The OU is holding the entrance tests for universities like satavahana university, palamuru university, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi university, Kakatiya university and JNTU every year.  The aspirants of these courses can apply by paying a late fee of ₹500 till November 17 and ₹2000 till November 21.

Related posts

Anushka Panda, Differently-Abled From Gurgaon Tops CBSE 10th Boards With 97%

Ashok prasad

No oral, written exams for pre-school children: NCERT

admin

Jain Community in Delhi Reaches Out to all the Businessmen and Start-ups

Ashok prasad

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali