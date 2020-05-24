OU witnesses tense moments

The Osmania University (OU) campus today witnessed tense moments today during the visit of a delegation of opposition congress party. The delegation visited the university to inspect the lands which were allegedly encroached upon by the family members of a retired high court judge.

The delegation was led by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. It comprised of senior party leaders VH, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former MLAs Ch. Vamshichand Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar and other leaders of the party. The local police obstructed the party leaders when they were trying to visit the encroached land in DD Colony. Enraged at this, VH entered into an argument with the police and asked them the reason behind stopping them from visiting the controversial site.

Speaking on the occasion, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy , while making it clear that OU is the heart of the people of the State, demanded the state government to immediately stop the construction works at the site. He said that the university was providing education to students from different districts of the state. He also said that the OU students had played a pivotal role in the formation of the Telangana state. He made it clear that the state was formed due to the sacrifices of the students and the teachers of the university. Reddy said that although they thought that the standards of education would be improved at the university after the formation of the state, he said that it didn’t happen due to the bad thoughts of the CM.

He alleged that the CM had diluted all the universities of the state including OU. Commenting on the decision of the state government to encourage private universities he termed it as a cruel decision. Claiming that the area of the university is shrinking with passing day , he said that it would be warning sign for the upcoming generations. He demanded the state government to take steps to protect the lands of the OU and improve standards at the university.

He also called upon the students and teachers of the university to come forward and fight on the issue. He made it clear that they would lodge a complaint on the issue with the governor of the state. He also made it clear that the police should not internee in civil cases and alleged that the police had booked a case on those who urged them to protect the land.