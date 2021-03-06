Our goal is the holistic health care of the people: DNM Raju

Sreerang Biotech Managing Director DNM Raju today said that their goal was to provide biotechnology based products for improving the overall health and wellbeing of the people. He said that the company had launched two biotech products SRIFLA and SRIFLA –SF recently and added that the two products were received very well in the market and were an instant success. He made these remarks at the success meet held in the city .

Speaking on the occasion he said that the two products would improve digestion and relieve people from Gas Trouble, Acidity, Constipation, Indigestion, Piles and Appetite Loss ina very short period of time. He clarified that there were no side effects from the use of the products. He said that SRIFLA was was made from a mixture of fruits Amla, Cardamom, Harad and Baheda. “The Fruits Amla, Harad and Baheda used in Srifla have been used in India for thousands of years in formulations like Triphala. These fruits have many nutritional facts and immune-boosting nutrients such as Vitamin C , D, Beta Carotene. Zinc, Iron and Selenium and therefore enhance the Immunity. It removes carcinogenic chemicals, as it is rich in antioxidants and radical scavengers. It also improves the Skin glow, reduces weight and cholesterol,” he said.

Talking about SRIFLA SF he said that it was a sugar free version of Srifla and added that it was suitable for use by diabetics. “Srifla is available in 10 gram packets in cardamom flavor. A packet full of is priced has to be taken with a glass of water after Dinner. A box of ten packets is priced at Rs.120.