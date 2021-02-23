18.2 C
Our party is getting stronger under Bandi Sanjay’s leadership: BJP incharge Tarun Chug

BJP State in charge Tarun Chug today claimed that their party was getting stronger in the state under the leadership of its current president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He also claimed that the BJP would soon liberate the people of the state from the monstrous rule of ruling TRS party.
            Speaking to media persons, he targeted CM KCR and alleged that KCR government was encouraging criminals in its rule. He also  alleged that the criminals were roaming Scot free in the society  after committing crimes in the state . He said that the state was witnessing horrible rule under the TRS party. He alleged that the police of the state were just toeing the line of their political bosses like the CM and state cabinet ministers.

