Our target is to come into power in the state 2024: Somu Veeraraju

The Newly president of BJP Somu Veeraraju today said that their target was to come into power in the 2024 assembly elections. He also said that the party had only one ideal- one nation and one word. He made these remarks after taking the charge as state president. Speaking on the occasion he said that the party had always wanted to ensue that the fruits of development reached the poor . He said that their party had given led bulbs and opened jan dhan bank accounts for the people of the country. Citing that the Polavaram Project is the pulse is the country he said that the central government would compete it. Commenting on the status of Covid 19 virus in the state he said that the state government should declare health emergency and focus on the containment of the virus.