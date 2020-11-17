Our welfare programs will ensure our victory in GHMC elections: state minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

State Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Minister Talasani srinivas Yadav today said that various welfare and Development programs of the state government would ensure the victory of their party in the upcoming GHMC elections.

He said that the chief minister of the state and state municipal administration and urban development minister KTR had spent thousands of crores of rupees for the development of the greater Hyderabad corporation. Addressing media persons in the city , he said that the credit to develop the city in a manner for which the entire country would be proud of goes to the ruling TRS party. He said that several welfare programs were being witnessed by the people after the formation of separate Telangana state. He said that they had taken up the construction of roads and footpaths in GHMC limits in a massive way and added that they had also developed several parks, and open gyms in the corporation limits.

Yadav also said that they had developed multipurpose function halls for the convenience of the residents of the state capital.