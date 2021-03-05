OVER 14 LAKHS HAD DARSHAN IN FEB-EO

Over 14lakhs pilgrims had darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in the month of February said, TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy.

Briefing the media persons after Dial your EO program at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday, the EO said 14.41lakh pilgrims had darshan, while the hundi collections stood at Rs.90.45crore, number of laddus recorded 76.61lakh, Annaprasadam served to 21lakh pilgrims while 6.72lakh pilgrims offered their hairs as part of the fulfillment of their vow.

He also said to reduce the parking woes of pilgrims, a multi-level car parking is planned at Alipiri as well in Tirumala and both the Vigilance and Engineering wings are working out on the selection of areas to take up the same.

The EO said, the focus of TTD is on producing Panchagavya products and Ayurvedic products for the benefit of denizens. To avoid environmental pollution, we are also working on Green power energy generation akin to Wind and Solar conventional energies, he added.

Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEO Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti were also present.