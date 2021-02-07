21.4 C
Hyderabad, IN
February 7, 2021

Navyamedia
Education Education News

PACE invites applications for fire and safety courses

039
Engineering students in Karnataka prefer govt organisations for internship

PACE Group of Educational Institutions, Hyderabad inviting applications for admission to one year industrial safety course and six months Fire & Safety Course. Interested Inter, Degree, Diploma, Engineering candidates can apply for the respective courses.

After successfully completing the courses, candidates will get opportunities for various job profiles like safety officer, fire officer, safety supervisor, HSE Officer, safety engineer, firemen a press re  

The last date to apply is February 25. Interested candidates can visit website: www.ncttindia.com or call: 9505800049.

Related posts

TSWREIS to conduct online classes on T-SAT TV from April 24

admin

Lithium-ion battery pioneers awarded Nobel Prize

admin

MM PUBLIC SCHOOL CBSE Class XII Result 2018

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali