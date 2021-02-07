PACE invites applications for fire and safety courses

PACE Group of Educational Institutions, Hyderabad inviting applications for admission to one year industrial safety course and six months Fire & Safety Course. Interested Inter, Degree, Diploma, Engineering candidates can apply for the respective courses.

After successfully completing the courses, candidates will get opportunities for various job profiles like safety officer, fire officer, safety supervisor, HSE Officer, safety engineer, firemen a press re

The last date to apply is February 25. Interested candidates can visit website: www.ncttindia.com or call: 9505800049.