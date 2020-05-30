PACF Chief Reddy gives Rs 2 lakh to Dayakar Rao towards CMRF to fight CoronaDonors are coming forward to offer financial support to CMRF to tackle

Corona pandemic by Telangana government.

On Saturday, M Lakshmi Narsimha Reddy Chairman of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society of Chandupatla village in Yadadri Bhuvangiri District has offered Rs 2 lakh.

He offered this amount in cheque to Panchayat Raj Minister, Errabelli Dayakar Rao here.

On the occasion, the minister appreciated Reddy for the amount to fight and check Corona cases and spread of virus.

Dayakar Rao said that the positive cases are increasing in the state due to migrant workers and others coming from other states.

Though there is no need for panic or fear the government is checking the virus spread, the minister said. We can curtail the problem of Corona by following lockdown conditions, Rao said.

The minister appealed to people to wear masks, sanitising the hands and hygiene to avoid Covid-19 cases.