May 30, 2020

Padma Shri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry’s son Raja birthday

Padma Shri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry’s son Raja birthday today.
Raja Chembolu has made his mark in the Telugu Film Industry by playing diverse characters, ranging from Raju in Fidaa to Sanjay in Anthariksham. Movies like Yevadu, Happy Wedding, Na Peru Surya Na Illu India, Ranarangam, Mr Majnu, ABCD and an award winning short film called Savvadi have been a prominent part of his journey.
He is currently celebrating the massive success of his recent web series called Mastis, while we are gearing up for his role in the upcoming movie, ‘V’ as well as other web series. Soon we will be seeing him playing lead in a web series. Details will be announced soon.

