January 28, 2021

Navyamedia
Padmasri Kanaka Raju to get Rs 10000 pension: Srinivas Goud

0149
V Srinivas Goud

Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud today felicitated Padmasri awardee Kanaka Raju for his Gussadi dance– a folk art form — history in previous Adilabad district. 

He greeted the dance maestro Kanaka Raju for his efforts to protect their historic Gussadi dance and offering g it for future generations.  The Minister felicitated and offered to provide Rs 10000 pension to the dance master. 

Srinivas Goud said that he will apprise the matter to Chief Minister K Chandra sekhar Rao to give special pension to artists.  He appreciated Kanaka Raju for training many artists and protecting the old dance form from Telangana during robotic age. 

