Palestinian President extends Eid greetings to Indians

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas extended warm greetings to Indians on the occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr and thanked India for “steadfast” support for the Palestinian cause in his message to Indo-Arab League Chairman Syed Vicaruddin.

Abbas slammed Israeli government against plans to “annex” any part of the West Bank amid the Coronavirus outbreak and informed that the state of Palestine absolved all the agreements and understandings with the Israeli governments and of all the commitments based on agreements, including the security ones.

Describing India as a “friendly country" and “an ideal nation ‘Abbas thanked Indian government for supporting to the Palestinian cause, and expressed this gratitude to Indo-Arab League Chairman Syed Vicaruddin for building up strong Indo- Palestine relations in past 5 decades and assured to visit Hyderabad during his next visit to India.

The Ambassador of Palestine to India, Adnan Abu Al-Haija conveyed Mahmoud Abbas’s message to Syed Vicaruddin. It may also be mentioned that Syed Vicaruddin was conferred with Star of Jerusalem, one of the highest honours given to foreign nationals by the Palestinian Authority.