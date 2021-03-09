Palla Jagadish slam Oppn on MLC polls

TRS leader and rythu bandhu samithi chief Palla Rajeshwar Reddy today criticized the BJP and the congress are resorting to a misinformation campaign on the graduate MLC polls.

He was addressing a gathering as part of campaign for Nalgonda-Warangal- Khammam graduate MLC polls at Nalgonda along with minister G Jagadish Reddy and other leaders of the party.

On the occasion, Rajeshwar Reddy who is the candidate of the segment for the polls has slammed that the BJP is indulging in spreading falsehood on the TRS government. However the people are not ready to believe in their false charges he said.

The Government is known for the welfare and development and the opposition is carrying out misinformation campaign he charged. The KCR Government is in the forefront of welfare, development as some other states are following Rajeshwar Reddy said.

The ruling party leader said that about 60 lakhs farmers are getting rythu bandhu and 43 lakhs of people are getting benefits through Aasara scheme. However states in India including that of the BJP ruled are not implementing such schemes, he said.

The credit for these schemes goes to the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said. He announced to start of an IT hub in Nalgonda district to ensure more jobs and employment.

He said that a skill development center will be started in Dandu Malkapur to give training and skills to youth and educated. This will boost the chance for jobs he hoped.

The minister said that KCR is known for addressing power crisis and irrigation projects which now irrigating more than 1 crore acres in the state.

Jagadish Reddy accused the Centre of dumping Telangana state as Modi regime denied all projects. He hit out that the Modi Regime has been ignoring our pleas for projects and funds besides ignoring bifurcation issues.

The Chief Minister has been urging the Centre for steel plant, railway coach factory, ITIR and others in vain he said.

The IT Minister repeated appeals in this regard also fell on deaf ears, Reddy said. Jagadish Reddy appealed to the gathering and graduates to see that Rajeshwar Reddy win the polls to serve them.