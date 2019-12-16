The Income Tax Department has said that it will be mandatory to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar by the end of this month. This will facilitate to reap seamless benefits of income tax services. The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar was extended till the 31st of December, by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) through an order issued in September this year. Earlier, the deadline was 30th of September.

In order to link a PAN with Aadhaar online, the assesse is required to log in to the e-filing portal. The Income Tax Department also provides an SMS-based facility to enable the linking. Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India and PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T Department to a person, firm or entity.