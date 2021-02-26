PASCO company CEO donates Rs. 10 Cr for TTD trusts

Donations pour in for TTD Trusts on Friday and on a single day Rs.10crores donated to different trusts.

The CEO of New Delhi-based PASCO Company; Sanjay Passi had donated Rs.10crores out of which RS.9 crores towards SVBC Trust and a crore to SV Sarvashreyas (Balamandir) Trust of TTD. He has handed over the DD for the same to TTD Additional EO and SVBC MD AV Dharma Reddy on Friday at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala.

Later speaking to the media along with his spouse Shalini Passi he said he has been visiting Tirumala since 2004 and has darshan twice a year. He said, he was charmed to see the various charitable activities taken up by TTD and we always offer support to TTD, he said.

Meanwhile, with this whopping donation of Rs.9crores to TTD, the total donations to SVBC Trust have crossed over Rs.25crores.