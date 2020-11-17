Pawan Kalyan led Jana Sena Party to contest in GHMC elections

Actor turned politician and the president of Jana Sena Party (JSP) Pawan Kalyan today announced that his party would contest in the upcoming GHMC elections.

In a statement, he said that the party had decided to contest in the elections after considering the pleas received from the party workers from across the state including the state capital.

He said that several division level committees of the party had not only served the residents of GHMC but also worked hard for their welfare. He said that the party would field its candidates in the elections.