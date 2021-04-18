Pawan urges people to protect themselves from Covid 19 virus

Actor tuned and the founder president of Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan today urged the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to be extra cautious about Covid 19 virus and take steps for protecting themselves from the deadly virus. He said that the second wave of the virus was very serious in the two States . He asked them to follow the advice of doctors to keep the virus at bay. He said that he was recovering from the virus and added thanked all those who wished his fast recovery.

In a statement , he said that he was also following the advice and suggestions of the doctors to recover from the virus and added that he would soon come before the public. He said that all sections of People wished for his rapid recovery from the virus as soon as they heard that he was tested positive to the Covid 19 virus. He said that his party leaders and workers had performed prayers at temples and other religious places for his speedy recovery. He said that he can’t express his emotional feelings in his words. He also utilised the occasion to target the ruling YSRCP in AP. Stating that the state had registered 7000 positive cases in a single day , he said that it was unfortunate that the state didnot have enough number of beds and emergency medicines and oxygen facilities .

He said that the problem was being faced by the state as it didn’t prepare for it in advance. He said that he came to know about the shortage of medicines to the patients. He asked the state government to set up more number of Covid 19 centers to increase the number of tests and prevent the spread of the virus .