Pension Adalat on  Nov.18

The Postal Pension Adalat of Telangana Circle of India Post will be held on November 18 at 11.00 AM through Video Conference. The link for joining the Video Conference is https://meet.google.com/ftx-sidx-ssi.

The grievances related to pension, gratuity and allied matters of Postal Pensioners/Family Pensioners may be submitted either by post addressed to “The Director of Accounts (Postal), Dak Sadan, Abids, Hyderabad-500 001” so as to reach on or before November 11. The letters and envelopes should be superscribed with the words “Postal Pension Adalat of Telangana Circle”, or by e-mail todap_hyd@yahoo.com.

Individual Pensioners, Family Pensioners should represent to the Pension Adalat duly furnishing the facts of the case taken up at Regional/Divisional level Pension Adalat and enclosing a copy of the reply given by Regional/Division level, if any, Applicants may also attend the Adalat through Video Conference with the help of the above link, if they desire.