People join TRS for welfare: Kavitha

TRS MLC and former MP Kavitha today said that the people in the villages are supporting the TRS government for its welfare schemes and development programs. Many villages and the people are coming to the TRS fold during its membership drive, the MLC claimed.

Kavitha made a visit to Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple near Jagitial. She offered special prayers to the god and prayed for the well being of the state. State Planning Commission deputy chairman and former MP B Vinod Kumar and local leaders were present.

Later speaking to the press persons the MLC said that she prayed with the god to tide over the corona problem and bless for more development. Since the KCR government has been implementing the best programs the youth and people are coming to the TRS party fold she reasoned.

The MLC slammed that the opposition parties are trying to carry out misinformation campaigns. The people are not ready to accept their charges as they are benefiting from the schemes.

The Opposition should make constructive criticism and not to stall development works she suggested. She listed out several welfare schemes which are being followed by many other states in the country. The Centre and union ministers appreciated our programs and emulated what she emulated.

The MLC further said that the TRS membership drive will ensure more responsibility and we offer insurance to the members.