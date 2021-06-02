28.2 C
Hyderabad, IN
June 3, 2021

Navyamedia
National Political News Telangana

People’s cooperation is vital to fight against COVID: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs  G Kishan Reddy today inspected the vaccination facilities at Lake View Banjara Garden, here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said that  the phase-3 of Vaccination drive continues to increase the number of beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 and People’s cooperation is vital to fight against COVID.

Earlier in the day,  Kishan Reddy also visited vaccination centre at Amberpet, Secunderabad to review the facility and monitor the process. “Government of India is working closely with the vaccine manufacturers to get maximum people vaccinated in shortest period”, said the Central Minister. 

