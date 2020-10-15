Permanent solution to rain woes in city : Srinivas Yadav

Animal husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav today assured of a permanent solution to rain hit areas in the twin Cities.

He expressed displeasure that encroachments and grabbing of nalas lakes, led to submerging of the lower lying areas.

Srinivas Yadav alleged that due to lopsided policies of the previous Congress government there are several problems in the city. Along with Danam Nagender, coporators and officials, the minister visited several places hit by rains in the city. The minister said that the rains hit the state and the city for a few days causing a devastation.

We will call an official meeting to find a permanent solution to this problem, Srinivas Yadav said. There are 1.30 crore people in the city and problems are riding due to heavy rains. These low lying areas are getting inundated due to heavy rains .The government will address these issues by calling a key meeting in 10 days he said.

He asked the officials to help. People stay in safe places for a few days of rehabilitation. Give them food, medicines and blankets and address issues, he said.