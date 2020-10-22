PHIC-2020 in Hyderabad from Nov.19

Preventive Healthcare and Infection Control Expo–PHIC-2020, a three-day Hybrid Exhibition, a first of its kind in India , to be held from November 19th to 21, here in the city at Hitex.

The event is supported by Government of Telangana, Infection Control Academy of India, Hyderabad (IFCAI), Hyderabad Software Exporters Association(Hysea), Telangana Facilities Management Council(TFMC). The most sought after event that industry is eagerly looking forward to offers technology, technological products, best practices to adapt to “New Normal” and to fight infection control and decontamination, says Dr. Ranga Reddy, Dr. Ranga Reddy Burri, President of IFCAI in a press note issued here in the city today.

“Infection Prevention and Contol is a scientific approach and practical solution designed to prevent harm caused by infection to patients and health care providers and it is the most sought after subject now, adds Dr. Ranga Reddy, It is India’s first Hybrid event focusing on innovations, solutions, best practices in Preventive Healthcare, Infection Controls & Decontamination. It is planned in the backdrop of the COVID-19 and is very topical states Satyanarayana Mathala, President of TFMC

It brings together industry leaders, exhibitors, buyers, officials both physically and online adds the release. Probably it may be the first forum to showcase products and solutions which are developed to address public health concerns during and post-pandemic, the release says It aims to attract 100 exhibitors, 400 delegates, 4000 visitors and 30 distinguished speakers and subject experts.

The event has gained a lot of significance because of the pandemic and challenges it has thrown open to healthcare professionals. Its USP is that it is first of it’s kind of a forum to showcase products and solutions, which are developed to address public health concerns during and post pandemic.

The exhibitors profile include Sanitization & Sterilization products; Disinfection Control–equipment, services, material, products, solutions; Touch-free –solutions, products, systems, latest gadgets, gizmos; medical and monitoring devices for home care; health, Nutrition, immunity supplements, fitness solutions etc, pharma companies, health care providers and many more