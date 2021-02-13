Plant 1 cr saplings on Feb 17 to mark KCR birthday: Dayakar, Srinivas

To mark the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on February 17 Telangana Government will take up a special program of Koti Vriksharchana in the state. The plantation drive will be taken for only an hour to plant as many as 1 crore saplings from 10 am to 11 am.

Thus it will push for a green cover expansion on the day to plant one crore of saplings in all districts..

Ministers E Dayakar Rao and V Srinivas Goud have today released a poster on Koti Vriksharchana to mark the event of KCR birth anniversary. After unveiling the poster for the mega event to plant one crore of saplings they vowed to expand greenery.

They called up on people to participate in the holy program of green cover expansion. The Ministers said that they have asked the Sarpaches, Deputy Sarpanches, Zilla Parishat Chairman, Deputy Chairperson, Mandal level leaders, local leaders at villages and towns to participate in the Koti Vriksharchana program.

The Ministers expressed hope that the program will be a success with people participation across the state. This program will push the country and the world to embrace and envelop in green cover and beat pollution problem the ministers said.

This event will sure increase the green cover they expressed confidence in. The ministers said that the government has so far planted 250 cr plants during six phases of Haritha Haram began in 2015. This event of green drive has enhanced the green cover by four percent in Telangana state, the ministers claimed.

The government reportedly instructed the officials of all districts to plant saplings on February 17 from 10 am to 11 am in all districts and designated towns and villages in the states.