Plasma gives life, have courage to overcome Corona: Rajender

Health Minister Etala Rajender today said that “Courage” is key medicine to overcome Corona problem and appreciated plasma donors for giving new lease of life to patients.

Participating in a plasma donation program by police at Vishweshwaraah Bhavan in Khairatabad here the minister compared plasma donors to gods.

Inaugurating a plasma website and call numbers for donation and details Rajender praised the doctors for being front line warriors to serve corona patients.

As of now there is no medicine for corona and only way to overcome it is courage, he felt. The plasma donors are great and we need to give courage to corona patients.

Despite the danger of virus spread and families discontent the doctors are doing their best to offer services for Corona patients, he remarked. While America is facing corona pandemic we are coordinating to address the problem with courage and timely services, the health minister said.

Rajender praised the police for plasma donation to corona patients and help protect the lives. Some are getting treatment for other health problems instead of Corona who can get check ups for kidney, cancer and heart others.

While living creatures relying on nature the man is trying to destroy it he expressed concern. The minister appealed the people to avoid panic and have courage to get negative results of corona.

There is a need for having courage to overcome the virus spread and get negative results. While recovery rate is above 98 percent fatality rate is poor one percent. The patients will get necessary services in government hospitals instead of private ones.