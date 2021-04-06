31.9 C
Hyderabad, IN
April 7, 2021

Navyamedia
Andhra Pradesh Life

PLAVANAMA UGADI KOIL ALWAR TIRUMANAJANM HELD

057
TTD

In connection with Ugadi Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam fete was observed in Tirumala temple on Tuesday.
The entire temple premises was cleaned and a traditional mixture of Parimalam was applied to walls, roofs, ceiling, pillars etc.
Speaking on the occasion TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said, this special Tirumanjanam is observed four times in a year before Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, Annual Brahmotsavams and Vaikuntha Ekadasi.
The cleansing ritual took place between 6am and 10am and darshan for pilgrims commenced afterwards.
MP  V Prabhakar Reddy, Board Member  Prasanthi Reddy, Additional EO  Dharma Reddy, CVSO  Gopinath Jatti, Temple DyEO  Harindranath and others were also present. 

