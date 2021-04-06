PLAVANAMA UGADI KOIL ALWAR TIRUMANAJANM HELD

In connection with Ugadi Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam fete was observed in Tirumala temple on Tuesday.

The entire temple premises was cleaned and a traditional mixture of Parimalam was applied to walls, roofs, ceiling, pillars etc.

Speaking on the occasion TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said, this special Tirumanjanam is observed four times in a year before Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, Annual Brahmotsavams and Vaikuntha Ekadasi.

The cleansing ritual took place between 6am and 10am and darshan for pilgrims commenced afterwards.

MP V Prabhakar Reddy, Board Member Prasanthi Reddy, Additional EO Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Temple DyEO Harindranath and others were also present.