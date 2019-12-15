PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary today. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, people remain eternally inspired by his exceptional service to the nation. Sardar Patel passed away on 15 December 1950. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has also paid tributes to Sardar Patel. Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary today.

In a series of tweets, Mr Shah said, Patel was truly a Bharat Ratna, who not only played an important role in independence but also pioneered the integration of the country. He said Sardar Patel is a unique source of inspiration for the people with his determination and strong will to reflect the vision of an organized and unwavering India. Mr Shah said, motivated by Sardar Patel’s ideals and iron leadership, the government has created a safe and strong India in the last five years by eliminating corruption, casteism and appeasement.