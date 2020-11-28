PM Modi heaps praise on Bharat biotech scientists

The Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi today heaped praises on the scientists of Bharat Biotech company . The PM has visited the lab of the company and observed the Covid 19 vaccine development and manufacturing process.

Modi said that the Bharat Biotech company was working with ICMR to develop the crucial vaccine . He said that the scientists of the company had explained them about the progress made by them in the development of the vaccine. The PM has expressed his satisfaction over the progress made by the scientists so far. He also tweeted his comments on his official twitter account. The PM has visited Zydus Biotech Park at Ahmedabad before his visit to Hyderabad. The PM will now visit Pune to visit Seerum institute of India.