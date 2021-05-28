PM MODI PRAISES MP SANTHOSH KUMAR ON GREEN INDIA CHALLENGE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appreciated Green India challenge program of TRS MP Santhosh Kumar. Modi wrote a letter to the MP and praised his efforts to expand greenery across the country.

The prime minister stated that the MP has inspired people to follow greenery norms to fight pollution to get fresh air. Sathiosh Kumar is taking up the green India challenge and involving many noted people in the process.I am pleased to know of the green India challenge which inspires people for green and clean environment he noted.The book Vriksha Vedam is worthy for inspiring lives and a must read the prime minister said.Modi said that worship of nature and trees is part of our culture and traditions. The centre taken up several programs for greenery, awareness among people. The government supports non conventional energy sources, reduce carbon emissions, banning single used plastic to check pollution he added.