PM Modi to tour three cities to review Covid 19 vaccine development

PM will also visit Hyderabad.

The Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi will undertake the personal review of Covid 19 vaccine being developed by different pharmaceutical companies of the country.

He will visit the laboratories of the three pharmaceutical companies in different cities of the country on Saturday. This was revealed by the Prime Minster’s Office in a tweet. “Tomorrow, PM Narendra Modi will embark on a 3 city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.,” the PMO tweeted.

The PM will first visit the lab of Zydus biotech park in Ahmedabad and Seerum institute of India in Pune and Bharat biotech park in Hyderabad. The PMO also said that the fight against the deadly virus by India had reached a crucial stage and added that the visit of different labs involved in the development and manufacturing of the vaccine by the PM would help in acquiring more information about the vaccine.

It also said that the tour would help the central government in identifying the challenges to provide the vaccine to the people of the country and prepare an action plan to face the challenges.