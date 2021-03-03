Pocharam, Gutha takes Vaccination

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Teddy took the Covid-19 vaccination at NIMS hospital here this morning.

Speaking 40 minutes after the vaccination, Pocharam said the new disease Corona had played havoc in India and the entire world during the past one year and lakhs of people had died due to its impact. He said it is better to take effective preventive measures to stop spread of the disease rather than taking treatment after it affects.

The Speaker complimented the Bharat Bio-Tech, a Hyderabad-based company, for manufacturing corona vaccine Covaxin and bringing pride to the country. He said he is aged 78 years now and he is feeling fine and normal after taking the vaccination.