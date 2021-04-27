28 C
Hyderabad, IN
April 28, 2021

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Police breaks fast unto death program of MLA  Seethakka

City police today broke the fast unto death program of congress party MLA Seethakka at Indira Park. The police arrested her as her health condition deteriorated and shifted her to a nearby hospital.
They also arrested NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat and shifted him to the hospital in an ambulance. She sat on the program demanding the state government to include Covid 19 disease into Aarogyasri cashless healthcare scheme. Seetakka began her protest program on Monday along with NSUI activists and continued her program under scorching summer heat. 
They later arrested other activists of the NSUI and shifted them to various police stations.

