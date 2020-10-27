Police keep BJP leaders under house arrest

The police today kept several BJP leaders under house arrest by anticipating a series protest programs by them in the wake of the arrest of their party’s state president. The police also deployed huge number of police personnel at CM camp office Pragathi Bhavan.

They kept several party leaders like MLA Raja Singh, MLC N. Ramachandra Rao former ministers DK Aruna and Motkupally Narasimhulu under house arrest. However huge high drama took place at the residence of DK Aruna. She told the police she was going to campaign for the party candidate at Dubbaka assembly constituency and demanded the police to allow her to go to Dubbaka.

The police did not allow her for a long time but conceded to her persistent demands. They sent an escort vehicle along with DK Aruna’s vehicle and asked her to not go towards CM camp office Pragathi Bhavan. The BJP leader Motkupally Narasimhulu also faced the similar problem at the hands of the police. However they eventually allowed him to go to Dubbaka Assembly constituency .