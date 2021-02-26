Police seize detonators from old city

The City Police today seized huge consignment of explosive detonators from the Falaknuma area of the city. On a tip off, the police raided an illegal detonator manufacturing center in the area and seized 1000 kgs of detonators.

The south zone task force police along with Karimnagar Police conducted a join operation and seized the explosive material. The police are suspecting that the detonators are being smuggled to areas with banned Maoists presence of the country. The Karimnagar police arrested a suspect a couple of days and came to know about the illegal detonator manufacturing center after his arrest.