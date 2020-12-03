Police station in Telangana ranked tenth in the country in survey by Home Ministry

Jammikunta police station in Karimnagar was among the top 10 best police stations selected by the Central government in 2020. This police station stood in tenth place.

The Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah has said that a vast majority of police stations short-listed from the thousands of police stations in the country are police stations located in small towns and rural areas. This indicates that while availability of resources is important, more important is the dedication and sincerity of our police personnel to prevent and control crime and serve the nation.

The objective was to rank the top 10 Police Stations out of 16,671 Police Stations in the country through data analysis, direct observation and public feedback. The ranking process commenced with short-listing of the best performing Police Stations, in each State on the basis of addressing Property offence, Crime against women , Crime against weaker sections , Missing persons, unidentified found person and unidentified dead bodies ,

The last parameter has been introduced this year. The number of Police Stations selected initially from each State comprised .Three from each State with more than 750 Police Stations

In the final stage, 19 parameters were identified to evaluate the standards of service delivery and identify techniques of improvement in policing. This part constituted 80 percent of weightage in overall scoring. The balance 20 percent was based on infrastructure of the police station and approachability of personnel and feedback of citizens. The categories of citizens included were from nearby residential areas, nearby markets and citizens leaving police stations. Citizens who were approached for feedback included 4,056 respondents, covering approximately 60 people at each shortlisted location.

All States of the Union participated in this year’s survey with full co-operation to complete the survey during pandemic period. The annual ranking of Police Stations recognizes the hard work of our police personnel, encourages our police forces and also provides a feedback on many aspects of policing in the country for future guidance. It also provides a picture of the state of physical infrastructure, resources and deficiencies at the level of police stations. The annual exercise of ranking of police stations works as a constant guide for improvements.