Police turn strict to enforce lockdown

The police department of the state has tuned strict in the enforcement of the ongoing lockdown in the state following the orders of the chief minister of the state stating that none should be on roads after 10.10 am.

They have intensified the vehicle checking drive in the state capital and in all the districts of the state. They are seizing the vehicles which don’t have passes and permissions. They conducted the drive at Hyderabad public school in Begumpet. The vehicles are being allowed only after proper checking.

On the other hand, the DGP of the state M. Mahender Reddy made a surprise inspection of Kukatpally and observed the implementation of the lockdown. The City police commissioner Anjani Kumar Punjagutta, Banjara Hills Begumpet areas . The police have seized a couple of vehicles in Dilsukhnagar area . The Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawath observed the lockdown in Uppal area