Ponnam Prabhakar lashed out at union minister Kishan Reddy

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar today lashed out at union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy for claiming controversial issues as their achievements during the last on year of their rule. Referring to the decriminalisation of triple talaq, abrogation of article 370 and construction of Ram temple by center, he said that all the three issues were controversial issues in the country.

He asked the central minister if Indian economy had developed or the farmers of the country were benefited during ,their year long rule in the country. He alleged that the BJP had faulted the formation of separate Telangana state. He demanded the BJP leaders as to what their party did for the development of the Telangana state. He alleged that the saffron party was fighting with ruing TRS party in the state but maintaining friendly relations with the pink party in Delhi.

He also alleged that the BJP was doing politics over corona virus outbreak. He demanded the BJP to release a white paper on the role of the BJP in the development of the state during the one year long rule of PM Narendra Modi.