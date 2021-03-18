22.5 C
Hyderabad, IN
March 19, 2021

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Ponnam Prabhakar slams CM KCR

0150
PONNAM PRABHAKAR

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhkar today slammed the Chief Minister of the state for not allocating funds to Karimnagar district. He said that it was unfortunate that the CM , who had promised to turn Karimnagar into a London city , had not allocated the funds in the annual budget presented in the assembly today.
He said that the CM had allotted money to Khammam and Warangal municipal corporations by keeping in view of the upcoming local body elections. He alleged that the state CM had neglected fund allocations to projects like Manair river front, Brindavan garden project of Karimnagar. He also said the CM spoke about the allotment of a government medical  college to Karimnagar. He said that the people of Karimnagar  were  not happy with the annual budget of the state government.

