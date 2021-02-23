18.2 C
Hyderabad, IN
February 24, 2021

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Ponnam prabhakar takes Jibe at  BJP

0164
Ponnam

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhkar today  took a jibe at rival BJP and asked the party’s leadership as to why it was welcoming  the leaders from other political parties into its fold after terming them as traitors and thieves. He wondered if the so-called traitors and thieves  were turning into good  persons after joining the saffron party.
Speaking to media persons, Ponnam alleged that the BJP Was welcoming the other party leaders into its fold after ignoring all its own leaders who have worked hard for years together to strengthen it. He cited the example of veteran congress leader DK Aruna, who has been promoted as the national Vice President of the BJP  after joining it  and asked the BJP if it didn’t have better leader than DK Aruna in her party .
 Targeting the Congress leaders who have joined the BJP in recent times, he asked them whether their blood was not boiling for their decision to join the BJP which have often termed the congress party as the party which had passed the separate Telangana State creation bill after closing the doors of parliament. 

