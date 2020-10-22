Poorna, Kalyanji Gogana, Rizwan Entertainment’s Sundari Pre Look Unveiled

Rizwan Entertainment is coming up with a heroine centric film titled Sundari. Their other production venture Super Machi is done with the shooting.

Poorna plays the lead role in Sundari directed by Kalyanji Gogana. This is second film for the director who previously made the critically acclaimed film Natakam.

The pre-look poster shows the legs of Poorna in traditional avatar. The title is appealing, whereas the pre-look poster is notable.

Arjun Ambati plays a crucial role in the film produced by Rizwan.

Billed to be a family drama, the film comes up with the tagline- ‘The ultimate decision of an innocent lady’.

Suresh Bobbili scores music while Bal Reddy cranks the camera. Manikanth is the editor.

Sundari’s shooting is nearing completion. The makers are planning to unveil firs look poster soon.

Cast: Poorna, Arjun Ambati

Technical Crew:

Director: Kalyanji Gogana

Producer: Rizwan

Co Producer: Kushi, K Ram Reddy

Line Producer: Sri Valli Chaitanya

Music Director: Suresh Bobbili

Dop: Bal Reddy

Editor: Mani Kanth