Popular Actress Shradha Srinath to feature in RK International’s ‘Kaliyugam’ movie

Actress Shradha Srinath shot to fame with a recent hit movie ‘Jersey.’ Shradha Srinath played the love interest of Hero Nani in Jersey and she made many fans with her scintillating performance. Now, Shradha Srinath is acting in a Telugu, Tamil bilingual movie ‘Kaliyugam’ which is being produced under the banner RK International.

‘Kaliyugam’ will be a horror thriller with a point never attempted in the Indian film industry before.

Promod Sundar is wielding the megaphone for the first time with this movie. Earlier, Promod Sundar is well known for his works in the advertising industry where he directed many top-notch advertisements.

Shradha Srinath while explaining her character in ‘Kaliyugam’ movie said that he agreed to do the film the moment she heard the story. “This is a great story and having to act in such a movie at this early stage of my career is a great opportunity”, said the Jersey star. Moviegoers will experience a fresh story with this movie, and they will get a different experience watching ‘Kaliyugam,’ said Shradha Srinath.

The film will go to sets in January 2021. Specially designed sets have been made for the movie. Producer K.S. Rama Krishna.