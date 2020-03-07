Pradeep’s 30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela To Release On March 25th Through GA2 and UV

Popular anchor Pradeep Machiraju turns hero with an upcoming rom-com 30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela written and directed by Munna who worked with creative director Sukumar for Arya 2 and Nenokkadine.

The makers have now announced to release the film on March 25th as Telugu New Year- Ugadi special. Fascinated by the film’s output, GA2 and UV have signed a deal with the makers to release it worldwide.

Of course, the support of the top distribution houses will be a big boon for the film.

30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela is produced by successful Kannada producer SV Babu under SV Productions banner. Popular actors and well-known technicians are part of the project.

Dasaradhi Sivendra cranks the camera, while Anoop Rubens composes music and Chandra Bose pens lyrics for all the songs.

The makers so far released two songs- Neeli Neeli Akasham and Idera Sneham which were chartbusters.

Cast: Pradeep Machiraju, Amrutha Iyer, Siva Narayana, Hema, Posani Krishna Murali, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Viva Harsha, Hyper Adhi, Auto Ramprasad, Badhram, Jabardash Mahesh.

Banner: SV Productions

Producer: S.V. Babu

Screenplay, Dialogues And Direction: Munna

Concept: Kiran

Editor: Karthik Srinivas

DOP: Dasaradhi Sivendra

Choreographers: Shekhar and Yash

Music: Anoop Rubens

Lyrics: Chandra Bose

Singers: Sid Sriram, Rahul Sipligunj