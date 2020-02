President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy plea of Nirbhaya case convict Akshay. Akshay is one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. With this, there are no petitions pending in the President office in the case. Home Ministry officials said that Akshay filed the mercy petition before the President a few days ago. Mr Kovind has earlier rejected the petition of Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh.