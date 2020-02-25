Prithivee Raj Plays A Powerful Cop In Ee Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam

Pavan Tej Konidela is introduced as hero with a thrilling entertainer Ee Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam being directed by Abhiram M and produced by Rajesh Naidu under MTV Entertainment Banner while Madhavi is presenting it. Meghana and Lucky are the heroines. The film’s first look poster was released recently to the terrific response. Freshly, the makers released first look poster of senior actor Prithivee Raj in the film. He plays a powerful cop.

While speaking on the occasion, producer Rajesh Naidu said, “Though Ee Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam is the first film for our hero Pavan Tej Konidela, he is performing like an experienced artist. Director Abhiram’s making is trendy. Jessie fame cinematographer Sunil Kumar’s visuals and RX 100, Kalki fame writer Tajuddin Syed’s dialogues are biggest assets of the film. We will announce the release date soon after completing all the formalities. Actor Prithivee Raj will be seen in a prominent role in the movie and his role will be one of the major highlights. His first look poster has been released today. The previously released posters of the movie were well received. Currently, the second shooting schedule is happening in Hyderabad. The movie is coming out really well. The film with a unique concept will surely thrill the audience.”

Cast: Pavan Tej Konidela, Meghna, Lucky are the lead cast.

Technical Crew:

Cinematography: Sunil Kumar N

Music Director: Karthik Kodakantla

Editing: Srikanth Patnaik R

Fights: Shaolin Mallesh

Art: Naresh Babu Timmiri

Dialogues: Tajuddin Syed

Costume Designer: Siya Designers

Co-Director: K Srinivasa Reddy

Executive Producer: Krishna Pamarthi

Line Producer: Durga Anil Reddy

Producer: Rajesh Naidu

Writing and Direction: Abhiram M.