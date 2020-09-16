Producer Ashok Reddy surrenders before police

Tollywood producer Ashok Reddy, who is the producer of hit movie RX 100 has surrendered before city police in the sensational suicide case of actor Shrawani. Reddy is the accused number 3 in the case.

The Punjagutta ACP Tirupatanna took Ashok Reddy into custody. He was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital to undergo covid 19 virus tests. Reddy would be produced in a magistrate court after the completion of the medical tests. The police have already arrested two other accused – Devaraja Reddy and Sai Krishna Reddy in the case and sent them to judicial remand.

The police, in their remand report, have said that Shrawani had committed suicide due to the continuous harassment of the three accused. According to the police, producer Ashok Reddy had harassed Shrawani demanding her to marry him.