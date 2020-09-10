25.3 C
Producer Suresh Babu Announces Two New Movies With Alumni of the Ramanaidu Film School

Film Producer Suresh Babu announced two new projects – both helmed by alumni of the Ramanaidu Film School, in a significant boost to the renowned filmmaking institute’s upcoming filmmakers.

Directed by Satish Tripura & Ashwin Gangaraju, the films will also see technicians from RFS play a vital role in the movies’ overall making. The Satish Tripura directed film is an intriguing crime thriller, based on a small-time crook. While Ashwin Gangaraju is directing a gripping mystery based around a tech entrepreneur. This is a significant step in integrating the school’s alumni into the mainstream Telugu film industry.

The artists and technicians for the above films will be announced soon.

 
 

