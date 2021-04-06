Prof Kishore Kothapalli appointed Dean of Academics at IIIT Hyderabad

Prof Kishore Kothapalli has been appointed the new Dean of Academics at IIIT Hyderabad. He takes over from Prof Jayanthi Sivaswamy who previously held the position for two consecutive terms.

In a press release here today, Prof Kishore Kothapalli who is also the head of Center for Security, Theory, and Algorithmic Research (CSTAR) holds a B.Tech from National Institute of Technology Warangal and a Ph.D from Johns Hopkins University, USA. He was recently selected as Associate Editor of the ACM journal on Transactions on Parallel Computing, and has over 80 publications in top tier conferences in graph theory, network security, and distributed and parallel algorithms to his credit.

Speaking on the new appointment, Prof P J Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad said, “Prof Kothapalli has been involved in different aspects of academics and admissions over the past few years. He comes with the required experience, maturity, and attitude to the important position. I thank Prof Jayanthi Sivaswamy for helming this position for the past 6 years. She brought lots of experience and an added sense of compassion to the institute’s academics, which were already on very firm footing due to the hard work of Deans before her”.

Acknowledging the magnitude of his new role, Prof Kothapalli says, “IIIT Hyderabad has emerged as a premier research university in a short span of time, thanks to my predecessors, colleagues and students. The role of Dean of Academics is a big responsibility and I’m looking forward to giving it my best”.