PROHIBITED ITEMS CAUGHT AT ALIPIRI CHECK POST

The Vigilance sleuths of TTD have caught hold of prohibited items in a vehicle during their routine frisking at Alipiri Check post on Wednesday.

A person was caught red handed by SI Siva and CT Ramudu while carrying Chicken (5 kg), Four Signature Whisky bottles, Two bottles of Vodka, 2000ml loose liquor under the front seat.

The accused is handed over to CI in Two Town Police Station at Tirumala for necessary action.

Another case was already pending against the same person which was booked some time ago.

According to Vigilance Officer of TTD Prabhakar, while frisking, the person is also found having a Video Journalist Identity Card.